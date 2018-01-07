Brad Pitt tried to pay a fortune to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt tried to pay a fortune to watch Game of Thrones with E - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Amanda Bell,

Even Hollywood's most elite actors have trouble scoring exclusive opportunities sometimes.

At Sean Penn's seventh annual fundraiser gala for Haiti Saturday, Brad Pitt arrived as the most enthusiastic bidder for an opportunity to watch an episode of Game of Thrones (it's unclear whether it would be new or not) with Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke.

According to Variety, bidding for the special screening experience started at just $20,000, but Pitt spent the segment happily raising the stakes, even bidding against himself to raise the stakes from $80,000 to $90,000. Once the auctioneer beckoned the "King in the North" Kit Harington to join the viewing festivities after he took a brief bathroom break, Pitt's price point went all the way up to $120,000.

But then an anonymous bidder came in and ruined his fun by offering $160,000 to take the prize.

Winter is here, and it is cold.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in 2019.

