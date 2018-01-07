As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious award

Even Hollywood's most elite actors have trouble scoring exclusive opportunities sometimes.

Brad Pitt tried to pay a fortune to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke

The greatest Game of Thrones memes on the internet

Who has your birthday? Celebs born in September

By Amanda Bell,

Even Hollywood's most elite actors have trouble scoring exclusive opportunities sometimes.

At Sean Penn's seventh annual fundraiser gala for Haiti Saturday, Brad Pitt arrived as the most enthusiastic bidder for an opportunity to watch an episode of Game of Thrones (it's unclear whether it would be new or not) with Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke.

According to Variety, bidding for the special screening experience started at just $20,000, but Pitt spent the segment happily raising the stakes, even bidding against himself to raise the stakes from $80,000 to $90,000. Once the auctioneer beckoned the "King in the North" Kit Harington to join the viewing festivities after he took a brief bathroom break, Pitt's price point went all the way up to $120,000.

But then an anonymous bidder came in and ruined his fun by offering $160,000 to take the prize.

Winter is here, and it is cold.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in 2019.

