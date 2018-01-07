Man shot by Alabama deputy, dies later at hospital - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot by Alabama deputy, dies later at hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who later died after officers responded to a report of a domestic assault.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.

Sheriff's officials said in a statement that deputies were responding to a report that a 62-year-old man, later identified as Jackie Harlan Roberts, had assaulted relatives at a home.

Authorities say deputies found Roberts sitting in a car with a gun in his hand. Sheriff's officials say he ignored commands to drop the weapon and began waiving it around. A deputy fired a shot, striking Roberts in the shoulder. He died later at a hospital.

Sheriff's officials didn't release other information about the suspect or deputy.

