FIRST ALERT for Winter Weather Advisory for Northeast Alabama

The air was still very dry this morning with a persistent northwest wind. Clouds continue to thicken and overspread the area in advance of the next weather system. Winds also become more southeasterly this afternoon as an area of high pressure moves east and with added moisture, the rain may enter West Alabama until 9 p.m. Rain will overspread most of the region overnight with the possibility for light freezing rain across Northeast Alabama as a wedge of cooler air lingers and temperatures hover near freezing with colder temperatures still in some areas. The highest potential for any icing will be on elevated objects like trees and power lines. At this time, freezing rain amounts are forecast to be less than five hundredths of an inch so only a light glaze is expected. The threat has, however, prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along and north of a line from Gadsden to Jacksonville to Fruithurst from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Monday morning when surface temperatures should warm above freezing ending the threat for freezing rain.

An area of low pressure forming over the Northern Gulf will bring cloudy skies and rain will continue to impact most of Central Alabama through much of the day Monday before tapering off later in the afternoon. That area of low pressure lingers over the Northern Gulf Tuesday and Tuesday night but rain chances will be limited for at least a day before the system shifts south and weakens. With moisture still in place, we see increasing rain chances ahead of a cold front Thursday and Friday. The atmosphere may become somewhat unstable by Friday afternoon with surface dew points possibly approaching 60 but it now appears thunderstorm activity, if any, will stay below severe limits. The cold front should move through quickly Friday and some areas will again be near freezing by sunrise Saturday morning. Lingering rain chances will be limited Saturday morning as the cold air moves into the region. The question then becomes will there be enough moisture to prompt some wintry precipitation? Another disturbance will move in Sunday, but conditions by then should be much drier.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.