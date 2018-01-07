'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

By KATE BRUMBACK and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump can expect VIP hospitality when he swoops into Atlanta for college football's biggest game. But many residents haven't forgotten Trump's less-than-hospitable tweets about the city a year ago.

Trump tweeted in January 2017 that Atlanta was in "horrible shape," ''falling apart" and "crime infested." The insults flew after Atlanta's Democratic congressman, Rep. John Lewis, announced he would not attend Trump's inauguration.

Trump will attend the national championship showdown Monday between Georgia and Alabama at the new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

Resident Stephanie Langer says Trump's visit seems ironic in light of his disparaging comments that she considered "very personal."

Resident Lloyd Hawk says "hypocrisy" is nothing new for Trump. Still, he says: "We are Southern, so we'll be polite."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.