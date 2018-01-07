Waffle House shooting leaves two injured

Gadsden police responded to a shooting at a Waffle House located on Rainbow Drive around 9:15 Saturday night.

While at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, one of the victims was a juvenile.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and one was flown to Birmingham.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities took several people into custody for questioning.

