2 men charged with attempted murder following Gadsden Waffle House shooting

Gadsden police responded to a shooting at a Waffle House located on Rainbow Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

While at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, one of the victims was a juvenile.

One victim was taken to an area hospital and one was flown to Birmingham.

Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Jakerious Shauntez McKenzie and 21-year-old Jaquan Lamar Fomby, both with two counts of attempted murder.

McKenzie and Fomby are being held in the Etowah County Jail on $200,000 bond each.

Authorities say more charges are pending.

