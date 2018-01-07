Inmate who escaped work release in Colbert County found

An inmate who authorities say stole a vehicle and left his job site in Colbert County on Saturday has been recaptured.

Authorities say Limestone County Sheriff's deputies arrested 49-year-old Glenn Patrick Ardizone around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night during a traffic stop on Highway 31.

Ardizone and a vehicle were reported missing from his assigned job around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. He was assigned to the Decatur Work Release Center.

Ardizone is currently serving a 20 year sentence for a 2011 theft of property conviction in Mobile County.

