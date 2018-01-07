Inmate escaped from work release in Colbert County

Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for help in locating an escaped inmate.

49-year-old Glenn Patrick Ardizone left his assigned job location in Tuscumbia, Alabama in Colbert County around 4:15 Saturday afternoon.

Ardizone is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was currently serving a sentence for theft of property in the first degree.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact your local police department or ADOC at 800-831-8825.

