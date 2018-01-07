Inmate escaped from work release in Colbert County

The air was still very dry this morning with a persistent northwest wind.More >>
Gadsden police responded to a shooting at a Waffle House located on Rainbow Drive around 9:15 Saturday night.More >>
Birmingham police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Robinson Drive.More >>
Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for help in locating an escaped inmate.More >>
Tarrant Fire and Rescue responded to a call to investigate smoke around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
