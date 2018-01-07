Fred: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Northeast AL

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of North and East Alabama as precipitation moves back into the area. The advisory is for Northeast Alabama from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Monday morning. Today looks mostly dry across Central Alabama with a chilly easterly wind flow through the day. Later this afternoon and tonight winds shift and become more southerly allowing a return flow of moisture ahead of a developing storm system. The onset of precipitation is not likely until close to midnight and continuing to spread east through tomorrow morning. As the rain moves across the region, temperatures are expected to be above freezing but still cold so only a cold rain is expected for most of the area. The one area of greater concern will be Northeast Alabama where temperatures will be between 32 and 34 but the precipitation may not make it into these areas until the temperatures rise above freezing but there is still a chance for a wintry mix to develop in these areas.

By tomorrow night, an area of low pressure begins developing in the Northern Gulf and this system looks to remain stationary through Wednesday, thus rain chances will remain high Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances again ramp up both Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front which is expected to push into the area Friday and Friday night keeping rain chances in the forecast. Cold air moves in behind the front but we are not expecting wintry precipitation since the moisture looks to move out before the cold air arrives. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect as far south as Calhoun and Cleburne counties. A light glaze of freezing rain is possible for areas along and north of a line from Gadsden, to Jacksonville and Fruithurst, mainly on elevated surfaces like bridges, trees and power lines. If you're traveling to Atlanta for the championship game, the earlier the better. There are chances for wintry precipitation in and around the city Monday. Drive carefully!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.