Light freezing rain could slicken roads in Georgia, Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say freezing rain expected to move into Georgia on Monday could freeze on roadways as early as mid-morning in metro Atlanta, though the timing was still uncertain.

In a hazardous weather advisory, the National Weather Service said it was becoming clear that cold air will remain in place over Georgia as the precipitation moves in. Forecasters say amounts of Monday's precipitation should be light, but any freezing rain would create a glaze on roads and make travel treacherous.

In Alabama, the freezing rain could come Sunday night. The weather service said light freezing rain mixed with some sleet pellets was possible Sunday night in parts of northern Alabama.

