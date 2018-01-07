Church total loss after fire

Tarrant Fire and Rescue responded to a call to investigate smoke around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to firefighters, when they arrived, a vacant house behind The House of Prayer Church, was on fire and had spread.

The vacant house and the church were a total loss.

There is no information as to what started the fire in the vacant house.

Firefighters were able to retrieve a safe which contained important papers.

