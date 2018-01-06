Winning Powerball ticket worth $570M sold in New Hampshire

The winner will cash in on the $570 million jackpot. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - One fortunate soul is $570 million richer.

Powerball held its latest drawing Saturday night and confirmed the winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire. The winning numbers are as follows:

12

29

30

33

61

26

The jackpot winner matched all five numbers on the white balls, in no particular order, and the red Powerball.

The winner will cash in on the estimated $570 million jackpot. Winners can opt to receive a lump sum up front an annuitized prize to be paid out over 30 payments in a 29-year span.

Oddly enough, someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket in Florida on Friday. That jackpot is worth $450 million.

