Winning Powerball ticket worth $570M sold in New Hampshire

(RNN) - One fortunate soul is $570 million richer.
Powerball held its latest drawing Saturday night and confirmed the winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire. The winning numbers are as follows:
The jackpot winner matched all five numbers on the white balls, in no particular order, and the red Powerball.
The winner will cash in on the estimated $570 million jackpot. Winners can opt to receive a lump sum up front an annuitized prize to be paid out over 30 payments in a 29-year span.
Oddly enough, someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket in Florida on Friday. That jackpot is worth $450 million.
