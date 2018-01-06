Ben Abercrombie visits Alabama practice in Atlanta, speaks to Rick Karle

On Saturday in Atlanta, Ben Abercrombie gave his first TV interview since being injured.

Ben fractured his neck back in September playing football at Harvard, and while he remains paralyzed from the neck down, Ben wanted to take a few minutes to thank you for your support.

Ben, his parents Marty and Sherri, and his brother Cory spent some time watching Alabama football practice at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and on their way in took a few minutes to spend with us.

And get this: Ben will make the move Monday from the Shepherd Rehab Center in Atlanta to his Hoover home.

