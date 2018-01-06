FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix for some areas early Monday

We continue to experience some very cold weather across Alabama and Saturday night temperatures will be tumbling into the low 20s under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will make a nice recovery into the mid 40s Sunday, with a partly sunny sky. Our next rainmaker will begin to take shape across the region Sunday night, with light precipitation beginning after midnight. It’s possible some sleet could mix in as the atmosphere moistens-up and while most areas will remain above freezing, temperatures across our eastern counties will experience lows at or below freezing. So we there will be a possibility of a brief period of sleet and freezing rain accumulation during the onset of this event after 3 a.m. on Monday and continuing until about 8 a.m. on Monday. This would mainly include places like Centre, Anniston, Piedmont, Heflin, and Wedowee. Temperatures will eventually rise above freeing so we do expect some improvements; however, some travel issues can’t be ruled out to the far east. This will also be a concern for early travel in East Georgia. So if you were planning on leaving out early Monday for the National Championship game, there could be some travel issues between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Temperatures in the Atlanta area will rise into the low 40s on Monday so conditions will improve by late morning.

RAIN RETURNS: A cold rain will begin by Monday morning and continue during the day on Monday. This will also be the case after the change over happens in our far eastern counties. Rain amounts will generally be light, less than a half inch, with heavier totals more confined to far southwest Alabama. The wet weather will taper off as temperatures continue to recover. The big thaw will finally take shape across Alabama as highs near 60º on Tuesday. We will have some lingering clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few isolated showers possible as low pressure passes to our south and southeast. A warmer flow pattern will continue, with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

MORE WET WEATHER FOR THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Another disturbance and associated cold front will bring an increasing rain chance for Thursday and Friday. It is possible we could have a few isolated storms on Thursday as temperatures rise into the upper 60s. Some areas to the southwest could reach highs near 70º. The rain will become more likely on Friday as the cold front arrives. I do expect another big drop in temperatures, with a steady fall throughout the day. We will start off in the 50s on Friday however temperatures will be tumbling into the 30s Friday evening. The wet weather is expected to move out before temperatures tumble into the freezing range early next Saturday. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

