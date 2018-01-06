Tony Brown catches flak from teammates about 'gorilla' comment

Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, who is also a world class sprinter, has one of the most impressive physiques on the Bama team.

How does Tony view the way he attacks his opponents? Like a silverback gorilla - at least that's what Tony has said on social media.

On Saturday, Bama's Bo Scarbrough and Da'Shawn Hand took over as reporters and tried to get Brown to say the word "gorilla". Tony didn't go for it!

