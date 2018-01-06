Freshman Tua Tagovailoa speaks at CFP Media Day

Alabama back-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not heard much from during the season, as Coach Saban prohibits freshmen from talking to the media.

But during National Championship game weekend, freshmen are mandated to speak.

Rick Karle talked with Tua on Saturday about his younger brother Taulia (who plays at Thompson HS) and how he backs Jalen Hurts as the starting QB. Very classy!

