Mack Wilson hits on the field & on social media

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson is known for his ferocious hits, but he's also known as one of the most creative Tweeters you will find on social media.
While he keeps it light and non-controversial, Wilson, who goes by @iam__mw3o on Twitter, can really pump up the Alabama fan base.
He spoke with Rick Karle at National Championship media day Saturday in Atlanta.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.