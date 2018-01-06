Bama strength coach Scott Cochran is still an entertaining character

When it comes to true characters, they don't get more entertaining than Bama strength coach Scott Cochran.
From his endless energy to his jumping jacks during the fourth quarters of games to his famous yell, this man never quits.
When Scott's not spending time smashing runner-up trophies, he's talking with Rick Karle at National Championship media day.
