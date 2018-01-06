Alabama State gets 63-46 win over Mississippi Valley State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Reginald Gee scored 16 points to lead Alabama State to a 63-46 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Rodney Simeon added 12 points and Jacoby Ross had 11 for Alabama State, which picked up its second straight win after snapping a 20-game losing streak on Wednesday. Branden Johnson hauled in a career-high 15 rebounds and Fausto Pichardo had 14 boards, also a career best, to help the Hornets (2-13, 2-1 Southwest Athletic Conference) control the glass, 57-48.

Leading 35-26 at the break, Alabama State continued to pull away in the second half, out-scoring Mississippi Valley State 28-20 over the final 20 minutes.

Jordan Evans scored 16 points on 4-for-21 shooting for MVSU (0-15, 0-2), which had no assists and was held to 22 percent shooting from the field. The Delta Devils have lost 16 straight stretching back to last season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.