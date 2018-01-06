Apartment fire in Center Point displaces four families

Center Point Fire responded to an apartment fire in their city on Saturday afternoon. Four families were impacted by the fire.

The fire happened at Upland Apartments off of Center Point Parkway and 25th Court NW. Luckily, there were no injuries from the blaze.

We're told the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the families who were displaced.

