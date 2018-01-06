Woodlawn High School closed to students Monday

Just eight months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the "Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity" he signed another disbanding the commission. The decision came down Wednesday evening.More >>
A man shot by a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon has died.More >>
We continue to experience some very cold weather across Alabama and Saturday night temperatures will be tumbling into the low 20s under a mostly clear sky.More >>
Center Point Fire responded to an apartment fire in their city on Saturday afternoon. Four families were impacted by the fire.More >>
According to officials with Birmingham City Schools, Woodlawn High School will be closed to students on Monday, January 8.More >>
