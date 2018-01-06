Woodlawn High School closed to students Monday

According to officials with Birmingham City Schools, Woodlawn High School will be closed to students on Monday, January 8.

Faculty and staff are advised to report at their regularly scheduled times.

We're told the reason for the closure is an issue with the gas supply to the building.

"This issue impacts the ability to provide heat and meals for the school’s more than 700 students," said Birmingham City Schools Chief of Operations Troy Williams. "We are working intently to get this matter resolved, and will continue to provide updates as they are available."

"As we are equally concerned with faculty and staff well-being, we have formulated a plan to accommodate our Woodlawn team in areas of the building that are adequately heated, and have incorporated time for them to have lunch offsite," said Superintendent Lisa Herring. "We are optimistic about a timely resolution to this issue, and commend our maintenance staff for their diligence in attending to this matter."

