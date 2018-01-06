Pair of brothers to meet on field in national title game

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the nation's best wideouts. He's second in Tide history for receptions and career touchdowns and the good football genes happens to run in the family.

His little brother Riley is a sophomore at Georgia and the two will playing against each other for the first time in the National Championship game on Monday.

Riley shared some of the things his older brother Calvin taught him that he now uses in his own game.

"Physicality and more route running. Be at the peak with my routes and just to handle myself the right way on and off the field," said Riley Ridley.

Even though Riley is the younger brother, Calvin mentioned that he still looks up to Riley in certain aspects.

"Everything. I look up to him for going to college, for being a man. For being a great brother to his younger brothers and to me. He's just doing great in life," Calvin Ridley said.

Had Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the two brothers would have faced off in the SEC Championship game, but a Tide loss almost meant the two wouldn't meet on the field. It also made watching Riley compete in the SEC Championship a little more difficult.

"I mean yeah, because I didn't know if we were gonna make it in to the playoffs or not but if I knew we were getting in it would have been pretty easy," said Calvin Ridley.

Come Monday night, Riley hopes his mom is in a No. 8 Georgia jersey but who knows.

"I think she said she's gonna get a jersey with both. Like a split situation? Like a split situation and I gotta call her after this and see if she got that done," said Calvin Ridley.

While they haven't talked much this week, no matter what happens the two say the plan is to meet up after the game.

