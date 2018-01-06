Princess Elsa arrested, deputies want to know if they should 'Let it Go'

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says they have the person responsible for this cold weather behind bars.

On Thursday, deputies posted a "wanted" poster of Elsa, the Disney princess who is believed to be responsible for the freezing weather we are currently experiencing.

By Friday morning, the sheriff's office says they took Elsa into custody, but Princess Jasmine flew in on a magic carpet promising to show Elsa "A Whole New World" if deputies will just "Let It Go."

Deputies want to thank you for helping locate the 'dangerous fugitive'.

The arrest is all part of a fundraising effort for The Fairytale Project, a non-profit organization that helps bring magical moments to children dealing with difficult circumstances

The sheriff's office asks you to check out The Fairytale Project on Facebook so you can donate to help raise money for Elsa's 'bail'.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.