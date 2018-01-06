Bama defense keeps on going despite injuries

The Bama defense has led the Tide into the National Championship game once again.
This time, the unit has done an amazing job despite numerous injuries. One player goes down, another steps up and so on and so on for the Tide "D."
One of the leaders on that side of the ball for Bama is linebacker Rashaan Evans, a guy who plays with tenacity and a lot of confidence.
