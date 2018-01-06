CFP semifinal standout Da'Ron Payne playing for championship

Former Shades Valley High School standout Da'Ron Payne is like a man amongst boys out on the gridiron. He's strong and full of muscle and he plays that way as noseguard on the Tide defense.

In the CFP semifinal game, Payne showed his athleticism with an interception and a touchdown on offense.

Now he's a win away from becoming a national champion.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.