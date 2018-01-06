Minkah Fitzpatrick to play in championship game

Rumors swirled on social media Friday that star Bama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has a bruised kidney.

On Saturday, Rick Karle asked Fitzpatrick to clear up the issue.

Fitzpatrick says he suffered an injury last week against Clemson, and admitted that there is "something to reports of kidney damage."

"There is some truth to it, but I can't really comment. I will play on Monday night," said Fitzpatrick.

The injury to Fitzpatrick's kidney took place in the first quarter of the national semi-final game on New Year's Day.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.