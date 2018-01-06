Saban: Injured Alabama guard Lester Cotton out of title game

ATLANTA (AP) - Alabama guard Lester Cotton is expected to miss the national championship game with a knee injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Saturday that Cotton won't play Monday night against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cotton has started every game this season. J.C. Hassenauer replaced him in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson after Cotton's injury.

Hassenauer started at left guard against Mercer and Auburn with Ross Pierscbacher nursing an ankle injury. Pierschbacher came in against the Tigers when Hassenauer was injured.

Hassenauer, a senior, was the SEC offensive lineman of the week after the Mercer game.

