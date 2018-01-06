Construction on track for 2 new schools in Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Construction on two new schools in Decatur is on track for completion by this fall.

Lee Edmison, project manager for Decatur City Schools, says the new Decatur High School is about 70 percent complete, while the new Austin High School is about 90 percent finished.

WAAY-TV reports crews this week were painting the classrooms at Decatur High, drywall is going up in the auditorium and fireproofing is ongoing in the storm shelters. The school will accommodate up to 1,100 students.

At Austin High, crews are installing the finishes, painting and installing basketball goals. The facility will accommodate 1,400 students.

Both new high schools include storm shelters and are located within five minutes of any classroom in the building.

Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/

