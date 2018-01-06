SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey celebrates another conference Natio - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey celebrates another conference National Championship

ATLANTA, GA (WBRC) -

No matter what happens on Monday, the SEC is a huge winner once again and league commissioner Greg Sankey could not be happier. 

Alabama or Georgia will give the conference another national champion, something Sankey has gotten used to with what women's basketball and baseball accomplished back in 2017.

