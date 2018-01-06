SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey celebrates another conference National Championship

No matter what happens on Monday, the SEC is a huge winner once again and league commissioner Greg Sankey could not be happier.
Alabama or Georgia will give the conference another national champion, something Sankey has gotten used to with what women's basketball and baseball accomplished back in 2017.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.