Saban, Smart meet with media ahead of Monday night clash

If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.More >>
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.More >>
College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.More >>
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory, Alabama's senior class is now 52-5 in four seasons.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
No matter what happens on Monday, the SEC is a huge winner once again and league commissioner Greg Sankey could not be happier.More >>
Rumors swirled on social media Friday that star Bama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has a bruised kidney.More >>
Alabama is in search of its fifth national championship in the last nine seasons.More >>
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Big game means big traffic headaches for football fans, but there is a service to help. Lyft partners with the College Football Committee and the folks at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >>
