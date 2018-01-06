Suspect in domestic violence incident dies after he was shot by Sheriff's deputy

A man shot by a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon has died.

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Vernon Drive near Grayson Valley around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on a domestic violence call.

The caller told them a 62-year-old man, now identified as Jackie Harlan Roberts, had assaulted his sister and her husband at the residence. He reportedly had been staying at his sister's residence.

Roberts reportedly then went outside to his car and armed himself with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they found Roberts sitting in a car with a gun. Deputies asked him to drop the weapon, but they say he didn't and started waving it around.

"Any time a fire harm is introduced in to a situation then obviously there's a danger. The specifics are still being investigated at this time We have several senior agents on scene investigating the case," said Lt. Jon Riley with ALEA.

At that time, authorities say a deputy fire a single shot which hit Roberts in the shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital with what deputies initially called a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities later said the suspect had died. The JeffCo Sheriff's Office says it's not known if he died as a result of the shooting injury or from another health related issue.

The cause of death is pending a medical examiners report and his identification is pending family notification.

