Crews contain large brush fire along Highway 5 in Bibb County

According to Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade, a large brush fire burned around 5 acres in the county Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire is now around 90% contained.

Sheriff Wade says they first heard about the fire around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Folks with the forestry commission and several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. The affected area was from Highway 5 to Berden Farms Road.

Authorities were initially evacuating folks along Highway 5 between West Blocton and Woodstock, but we're told folks are now being let back into their homes.

We're told a pipeline runs through the area and the fire was burning around 200 feet from it. Sheriff Wade says the pipeline was temporarily shut down as a precaution.

