Search for body in West Alabama pond following a car crash

WBRC has learned of an ongoing water search happening now in the Gainesville community along the Sumter and Greene County lines.More >>
WBRC has learned of an ongoing water search happening now in the Gainesville community along the Sumter and Greene County lines.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Robinson Drive Saturday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Robinson Drive Saturday afternoon.More >>
A cold dome of high pressure once again allowed temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties today but this should be the final day of such frigid temperatures for a few days as a gradual warming trend begins today.More >>
A cold dome of high pressure once again allowed temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties today but this should be the final day of such frigid temperatures for a few days as a gradual warming trend begins today.More >>
Rain associated with a developing storm system will spread across the area late Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night.More >>
Rain associated with a developing storm system will spread across the area late Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night.More >>
Representative Jack Williams wants an extra set of eyes looking over water rates. He says this is something the Birmingham Water Works Board asked for and agreed to years ago.More >>
Representative Jack Williams wants an extra set of eyes looking over water rates. He says this is something the Birmingham Water Works Board asked for and agreed to years ago.More >>