Body located in west Alabama pond following car crash

Authorities have called off a water search in the Gainesville community along the Sumter and Greene County lines after a body was recovered from the water.

According to Reginal King with the Alabama State Troopers, they were called to the scene of a crash involving a partially submerged vehicle near mile marker 12 on Highway 39.

A maroon Chevy Tahoe was pulled from the scene. Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb stated the vehicle belonged to a man who has been missing since December 26.

The dive team with the Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Service was called out to the scene Friday night to help in the recovery effort.

The search was temporarily called off due to dangerous conditions last night.

They returned to the scene Saturday to resume the search according to Chief Alan Martin with Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Greene and Sumter County Sheriff's deputies, Alabama State Troopers and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue were involved in the search.

