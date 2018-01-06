Shooting leaves one dead, no suspect in custody

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Robinson Drive Saturday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Shelton, one male was found deceased having suffering a gunshot wound.
There are no suspects at this time.
Check back for more updates.
