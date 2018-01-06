Shooting leaves one dead, no suspect in custody - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Robinson Drive Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Shelton, one male was found deceased having suffering a gunshot wound.

There are no suspects at this time.

