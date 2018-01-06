Man charged with capital murder following shooting on Robinson Drive

Birmingham police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Robinson Drive.

According to officials, police officers responded to the scene and found the victim - 25-year-old DeQuinton Danner - sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

That car was in the roadway and Danner was suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested and charged Derrick Hampton with capital murder.

Hampton is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

"The victim may have been targeted, and that is a tragedy. We will need to figure out what prompted an individual to shot the victim in this reckless manner. Either way, a family has to start the year without a loved one," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.

