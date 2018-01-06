Auburn University expands programs for grade-school students

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - More grade school students will be able to take part in Auburn University's music and foreign language programs this month.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Auburn University Music Project offers instruction in orchestral string instruments for children in grades 3-5. However, the program will expand for the spring semester to include beginner lessons for brass, percussion and wind instruments for fifth- and sixth-graders.

AUMP provides children with the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and Auburn University music students with teaching experience. Four undergraduate students teach in the program right now.

The program launched in 2015.

The classes follow the university's academic calendar and meet twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, within a 12-week semester. Tuition and rental fees per semester are in the $100-$150 range.

