Fred: Rain returns with a possible wintry mix

A cold dome of high pressure once again allowed temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties today but this should be the final day of such frigid temperatures for a few days as a gradual warming trend begins today. Still, Saturday afternoon temperatures remain well below normal, but a bit warmer than Friday. The air remains very dry for now with only a few high clouds. Tomorrow will be mostly dry across with cold air along the Atlantic Coast bringing a more easterly wind flow during the day. As we get into the late afternoon and evening, our winds shift to a more southerly direction bringing a moisture return to the area. At the moment, forecast models indicate a drier weather pattern with the moisture possibly not reaching Central Alabama until midnight or after Sunday and continuing to spread east Monday morning.

As the rain begins to move into Central Alabama, the temperatures should be above freezing even though a remnant of the cold air remains. So expect a cold rain for most of the area with a possible exception in Northeast Alabama where temperatures could be in the 32 to 34 degree range. By Monday night, an area of low pressure slides through the Gulf States reaching the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning and afternoon. This low remains basically stationary through Wednesday meaning rain chances will linger through Friday. In fact, you can expect higher rain chances Thursday and Friday as a cold front pushes into the region, probably reaching our area Friday and Friday night, leading to lingering rain chances. Cold air moves in behind the front, but wintry precipitation is not expected since the rain should move out of the area before temperatures dip back below freezing next weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.