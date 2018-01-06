Fred: Another frigid morning

Rain associated with a developing storm system will spread across the area late Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. The air mass across the northeast counties may be cold enough Sunday night to support sleet and a very low chance of freezing rain. Surface temperatures will likely be above freezing for this event, but some sheltered valley locations could fall to freezing for a few hours. At this time, no significant impacts are expected. Temperatures have fallen into the teens and twenties area wide this morning with high pressure centered in the Ohio Valley still associated with the continued cold, dry conditions today. Temperatures should reach into the 40s for almost all of our area on this afternoon. As the high pressure center moves toward the Carolinas, a flow of cool low-level easterly winds will remain in place and most of the day should remain dry. Precipitation could begin late in the afternoon Sunday across in West Alabama.

Rain should become widespread through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures at the surface may be borderline for mixed precipitation across the northeastern part of the area. This is where rain could mix with ice pellets or freezing rain. Warm air will eventually take over Monday as winds turn more southerly with the approach of a cold front from the west. Rain should end during the afternoon and evening following the frontal passage. The air mass behind the front will originate in the Pacific, and temperatures will actually be considerably warmer for Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances may increase toward the end of the forecast period as another weather disturbance approaches Thursday.

