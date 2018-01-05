Lawmaker wants more eyes on the Birmingham Water Works Board

Representative Jack Williams wants an extra set of eyes looking over water rates. He says this is something the Birmingham Water Works Board asked for and agreed to years ago.

In 2001, a settlement agreement between the Water Works Board and the Alabama Attorney General said the BWWB can buy its assets back from the city of Birmingham but with the stipulation that they would be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission for things like rate increases. The sale happened. The regulation for whatever reason did not. Williams says the PSC later voted that they did not have the statutory authority to do so.

“It kind of fell through the cracks after the Public Service Commission voted not to regulate the water works board. So we’re out of compliance with the consent decree and I thought it was important to give the Public Service Commission the statuary authority to do what the courts had asked them to do,” Williams said.

Williams is proposing a bill that would give the PSC the authority to regulate the rate increases. Williams says it’s now time for the original agreement to be made whole.

“Alabama Power’s rates and other electrical companies rates are regulated by the Public Service Commission and I think this puts them consistent with how other utilities are treated first of all,” Williams added.

Williams says this bill doesn't have anything to do with him or anyone else micromanaging the BWWB.

