What to take right now to protect yourself from the flu

The flu is widespread in Alabama with a majority of counties in the state showing significant activity.

Salisia Valentine is a Nurse Practitioner at American Family Care and she says that doctors are seeing multiple patients testing positive for flu every day. "Right now, we are seeing a lot of the flu A. There are 2 strains you can test for which is A and B. so now we are seeing a lot of strain A with respiratory issues," she explains.

Good ways to prevent the flu include good hand washing if you know someone around you had it. Also, going to the doctor right when you start seeing symptoms.

But there are some things you can take right now to help strengthen your biggest weapon in the fight against the flu - your immune system.

Joan Cain is the owner of Honey and Spice and she says they have had a lot of people coming in for one thing. "The popular thing that people are coming in asking for right now is elder berry. It is very affective with flu symptoms," she states.

She also says Oscillococcinum is also good for fighting off the flu. “The minute you start feeling like you are coming down with something if you will take those your symptoms are usually very much diminished," Cain explains.

This is also something you can take to protect against the flu if people in your office are coming down with it.

But we do want to warn you - these are not good to take every day, just when you feel at risk of catching an illness from someone else. But something that is good to take year round to keep your immune system in tip top shape is a probiotic.

