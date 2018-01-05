Northport Fire and Rescue pays tribute to fallen firefighters

Northport Fire and Rescue are remembering firefighters who died in the line of duty last year.

They say whether it's here locally or in another state, losing one of their own fighting the same battle is something that still stings.

One of the firefighters killed last year was from West Blocton, Dale Hardemon passed away in August.

The department created a memorial video highlighting the faces of the men and women from all over the country who paid the ultimate sacrifice, in tribute.

In 2017, a total of 93 firefighters died in the line of duty.

“It does hit home when you do here a brother and sister fallen in the line of duty and what really sticks home with us their family that they've left behind,” said Captain Roger Potter.

Potter said on average about 100 firefighters lose their lives fighting fires every year.

