FIRST ALERT: Sleet possible Sunday night into Monday

Expect mostly clear skies Friday night with overnight lows in the lower 20s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool. Expect highs in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Winter Weather Threat: We'll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s Sunday. Clouds will increase during the late afternoon and evening. It is possible we could see some rain as early 6pm in West Alabama, but most of the rainfall will arrive after 8pm and spread eastward through the overnight. It is possible we could see some sleet mixed with the rain. While I don't expect major travel issues, we could see a few slick spots. The best chances for a rain/sleet mix will include Blount, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Etowah Counties. We will likely see the rain/sleet threat continue through early Monday.

Travel Forecast: We're looking at a more significant freezing rain and sleet threat in Georgia including Atlanta and areas to the west. The most likely time for any travel problems would be late Sunday night into Monday morning. Use caution when driving to Atlanta for the National Championship. As the precipitation begins, we could see temperatures drop to near freezing near the Alabama/Georgia line. As usual the most likely place for slick spots to develop would be on bridges and overpasses.

