AU Quarterback to play another year, opts out of draft

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Auburn University's quarterback, Jarrett Stidham has decided to stay at Auburn.

Stidham tweeted the news Friday evening, stating that he had "unfinished business" with the university's football team.

Instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, he chose to continue his football career with Auburn.

Made the decision to stay at Auburn. We have unfinished business and I’m excited for what the 2018 season holds! War Eagle, Auburn Family! pic.twitter.com/JVrpqPl8De — Jarrett Stidham (@Jarrett_Stidham) January 6, 2018

