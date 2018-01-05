AU Quarterback to play another year, opts out of draft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AU Quarterback to play another year, opts out of draft

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Auburn University's quarterback, Jarrett Stidham has decided to stay at Auburn. 

Stidham tweeted the news Friday evening, stating that he had "unfinished business" with the university's football team.

Instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, he chose to continue his football career with Auburn. 

