Georgia and Alabama arrive in Atlanta, home away from home

ATLANTA (AP) - The bus ride for Georgia was about an hour from its campus in Athens to the capitol city. Alabama spent less time than that in the air, flying from Tuscaloosa to what has become something of a home away from home for the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs and Tide made triumphant returns to Atlanta on Friday, both looking for their second victories of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Southeastern Conference rivals play for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.

Between the proximity of the schools and Georgia's long national championship drought, the title game is looking like a tough ticket. The cheapest ones on the resale website StubHub as of Friday night were going for $1,400 each.

The Bulldogs have not won a championship since 1980.

