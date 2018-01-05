Getting a Lyft to the National Championship Game

Big game means big traffic headaches for football fans, but there is a service to help. Lyft partners with the College Football Committee and the folks at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lyft is a transportation company that allows fans to take rides in and around the City of Atlanta. You use the Lyft app.

The service is perfect for fans who do not want to deal with the cost of parking around the stadium on Monday, or the worries of safety and enjoying one's self without being required to drive.

Lyft Southeast General Manager Sam Bond says it's simple to use the app, and after the game there are no concerns with finding your driver, despite the craziness with 70,000 folks hustling out at one time. As soon as you leave the stadium, there will be Lyft ambassadors directing folks where to go.

"At the end of the game when things are a little hectic, you'll receive instructions inside the app about where to head. As soon as you leave the stadium there will be Lyft ambassadors directing folks from the edge of the stadium to lead to where to link up with their driver," said Bond.

Lyft has worked all the Falcons home games this season and fans seam to like the service. It is something Bama fans may want to look into to simplify their experience at the National Championship Game.

