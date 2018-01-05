What hazardous materials are being transported through Alabama?

The trains were rolling on the tracks at Boyles Yard in Tarrant Friday afternoon.

Earlier though it was a much different scene as first responders were standing by after an early morning acid spill.

According to a CSX spokesperson, several thousand gallons of sulfuric acid spilled from a privately owned rail car within the yard. There were no injuries and no safety risks to the public or waterways.

In fact, the railroad told first responders it didn't need help. According to Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker, that's not unusual.

"The railroads are uniquely set up to handle almost anything internally," said Coker. "Inside their rail yards they have such things built as a catch basin. They are geared up to handle almost anything internally."

However, we wanted to know how often hazardous materials are transported to and from the yard, and what type.

According to the most recent data available (2015), CSX says hazardous materials represent only about 7% of what it transports in Alabama.

Of that, 30% are flammable liquids, 17% are corrosives (what spilled Friday), 13% gases, and 26% materials that fall into a miscellaneous category.

Oxidizing substances & organic peroxides make up 5%. Explosives, other flammable substances, radioactive material, each make up less than 1% of what's carried.

We asked for specifics as to how much goes into the Tarrant yard, but a spokesperson told us that wasn't possible.

"For security reasons, we do not provide detailed Hazmat shipment information to the public," the spokesperson said in a statement.

