Frigid temps, old pipes equal hundreds of leaks for Water Works system

On Friday morning, 20th Street and University Boulevard remained closed as crews cleaned up the remnants of a six-inch water main break that erupted Wednesday.

The reason for the break is the cold - temperatures dropping to the thirties cause the ground and pipes to contract.

In Alabama, those temperatures will quickly jump back into the fifties.

“What will happen is the ground will swell back up, then it will fall again. And what's happening is all this older water pipe is breaking,” says Sonny Jones, Assistant General Manager of Engineering and Maintenance for the Birmingham Water Works Board.

While it was one of the largest the Water Works has seen in a while, in these freezing temperatures, it's far from the only one.

“Our backlog of work usually stays around 100 to 150 leaks at any one time,” Jones says. “During January, it will rise to 3 to 400 leaks. They're just happening faster and people are noticing them because they turn to ice.”

But Jones says while it's easier to spot leaks, there's limited staff available to fix them. “People get frustrated with us. But with fourteen crews, we're not staffed to fix leaks in a 24-hours’ notice. We go as fast as we can but sometimes the weather does not cooperate,” said Jones.

The blistering cold can take a lot of energy out of the crews, who Jones says will work sixteen-hour days around the clock just to make sure they get caught up and stay caught up.

"It's just that time of year. Please be patient with us. We're working as hard as we can," said Jones.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.