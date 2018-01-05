State Rep proposes 'clean water fee' to help pay down JeffCo sewer debt

We often hear folks say their water bills are high, but one Birmingham lawmaker hopes you'll pay just a little bit more - actually, two cents more.

State Representative John Rogers has been very critical of the Jefferson County Commission's plan to get out of bankruptcy which has called for increases in sewer bills for the next thirty years.

Rogers contends more people should be helping to pay off sewer debt.

State Representative John Rogers contends most of the people connected to the sewer live in Birmingham and many are poor people on limited income. Rogers says those on spectic tanks should pitch in and help out.

"In order to share in the fact these huge water bills based on the fact you got this sewer thing, I think we ought to share around the whole county. Clean water fee the entire county pays," says Rogers.

Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens says they don't need the fee because sewer bills are paying of the sewer debt. Stephens also contends a part of everyone's property tax goes to the sewer debt.

Rogers contends it's not enough. "District one and two are paying the lion's share of the sewer. It's unfair to the people who live in Birmingham, Ensley, Pratt City, Midfield. It's just not fair to them," he said.

Water and sewer customers are split over the proposal.

Rogers' proposal is expecting stiff oppostion in Montgomery from the Jefferson County Republican lawmakers.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.