Weekend full of events for championship game fans

College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Starting Saturday, a myriad of events will be hosted in the downtown Atlanta area, all allowing fans to get the most out of their College Football Playoff Championship experience. Some of the events include clinics, pep rallies, concerts, and various games.

A list and location of some of the events can be found below:

Playoff Fan Central Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Building A Date: Saturday-Monday Three-day event where families can go out and enjoy games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances and more. Cost: $8 in advance; $10 at the door; Kids 12 and under free with ticketed adult Purchase tickets here.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Location: Centennial Olympic Park Date: Saturday-Monday Enjoy concert performances by Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth (both Saturday), The Chainsmokers (Sunday) and Darius Rucker and Brett Young (both Monday).

Championship Tailgate Plaza Location: International Plaza Date: Saturday-Monday Fans can zip line, participate in free-fall stunt jumps and more.

Media Day at Phillips Arena Location: Phillips Arena Date: Saturday Free and open to the public as fans will have the opportunity to watch both teams and coaching staffs meet with the media.

Extra Yard 5K Location: Downtown Atlanta Date: Sunday The Extra Yard 5K will have live entertainment and all proceeds benefit Extra Yard for Teachers. Sign-up available here.

National Championship ESPN Halftime Performance and Watch Party Location: Centennial Olympic Park Date & Time: Monday at 7 p.m. Music artist Kendrick Lamar will be performing life during halftime of the game. The concert will be shown inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cost: Non-ticketed and Free



A map, as well as additional information is provided on the College Football Playoff app, available in both Apple and Android stores. To access the information on the app, once downloaded, click the bar at the top left corner and scroll down and click on the "Championship Campus" tab. More information about ticket purchases and other events are provided there.

